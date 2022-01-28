First it was 14 days, then 10, and soon it may be be as few as seven.

Japan is considering cutting the isolation period for close contacts of anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days amid concerns that societal and business activities will be hampered if more people need to be absent from work.

“If it is possible, we are considering shortening it to eight days or seven,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on a TBS TV program on Thursday night.

But even seven days would still be longer than in many other nations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended isolation period for those infected with the virus and their close contacts is five days. If a local health care system is struggling due to a surge of COVID-19 patients, medical personnel do not need to isolate provided they are asymptomatic.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommends that vaccinated individuals who have the virus or who are close contacts of an infected patient wear high-efficiency masks. But the agency says such individuals don’t need to be isolated if the health care system and society as a whole is under extreme pressure due to the spread of the virus.

Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases has said that 94.5% of confirmed omicron patients develop symptoms within seven days of coming into contact with the virus and 99.2% within 10 days.

On Jan. 14, the government announced the isolation period for close contacts would be shortened to 10 days, from 14 days. The period was reduced to six days for health care workers, including medical personnel and those working at nursing homes, provided they test negative on the sixth day.

As an exception to that rule, the health ministry has been allowing nursing care workers in Okinawa Prefecture to return to work even earlier as long as they test negative. The government is considering whether that strategy could be expanded to other prefectures and professions.

With cases continuing to rise rapidly — and the nationwide total reaching a record for a third straight day on Thursday after 78,920 were logged — test kits are becoming hard to find as demand grows.

To make sure tests get to the people who need it the most, the health ministry said late Thursday it will prioritize tests for:

Municipalities that conduct COVID-19 tests.

Hospitals and clinics that conduct tests.

Drug stores that sell kits for those who have symptoms or are close contacts and want to isolate at home without seeking medical attention.

Health care workers who are close contacts and need to be tested to resume work.

The government is also asking manufacturers to increase daily output to 800,000.

Thirty-four prefectures are under quasi-emergency measures, with Wakayama Prefecture considering asking the government for a pre-emergency declaration as well.

In Tokyo, concern is growing that a more stringent state of emergency may be imminent, as the occupancy rate for hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 patients reached 46.1% as of Friday. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said that the metropolitan government will consider requesting a state of emergency if the figure tops 50%.