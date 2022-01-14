  • Footage of a North Korean missile test is shown on a television at a station in Seoul on Jan. 5. | AFP-JIJI
    Footage of a North Korean missile test is shown on a television at a station in Seoul on Jan. 5. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters, staff report

Seoul – North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan on Friday, South Korea’s military said.

The launch, the third this year, follows a missile test on Tuesday.

