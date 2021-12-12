A strong earthquake jolted Tokyo and surrounding areas in eastern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.
The magnitude 5 quake, which occurred at 12:31 p.m., measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ibaraki Prefecture northeast of the capital and other areas.
More information:
- Detailed information about this earthquake from the Japan Meteorological Agency website
- An explanation of shindo, Japan’s earthquake intensity scale.
- A guide to what to do before, during and after an earthquake.
- Our portal for disaster-related information
