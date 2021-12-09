  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurredon Dec. 9 at 11:05 a.m. is located in Tokara Islands near the sea | GOOGLE MAPS
    The epicenter of the earthquake that occurredon Dec. 9 at 11:05 a.m. is located in Tokara Islands near the sea | GOOGLE MAPS

  • Staff report

  • SHARE

A strong magnitude 6 quake measuring upper 5 on Japan’s shindo intensity scale jolted the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The small island chain that falls within Kagoshima Prefecture has been hit by more than 200 earthquakes since Saturday, most minor shakes measuring 1 or 2 on the shindo scale.

More information:

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)