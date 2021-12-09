A strong magnitude 6 quake measuring upper 5 on Japan’s shindo intensity scale jolted the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said.
No tsunami warning was issued.
The small island chain that falls within Kagoshima Prefecture has been hit by more than 200 earthquakes since Saturday, most minor shakes measuring 1 or 2 on the shindo scale.
More information:
- Detailed information about this earthquake from the Japan Meteorological Agency website
- An explanation of shindo, Japan’s earthquake intensity scale.
- A guide to what to do before, during and after an earthquake.
- Our portal for disaster-related information
