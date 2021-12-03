  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Friday at 6:37 a.m. was in the Fuji Five Lakes area of eastern Yamanashi Prefecture. | GOOGLE MAPS
    The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Friday at 6:37 a.m. was in the Fuji Five Lakes area of eastern Yamanashi Prefecture. | GOOGLE MAPS

  • KYODO, Staff report

  • SHARE

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9, which measured a weak 5 on Japan’s intensity scale, was detected at a depth of 20 kilometers in the Fuji Five Lakes area of eastern Yamanashi Prefecture on Friday.

There was no threat of a tsunami, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The quake, which occurred at around 6:37 a.m., was also felt in parts of Tokyo and neighboring areas.

More information:

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)