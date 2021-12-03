An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9, which measured a weak 5 on Japan’s intensity scale, was detected at a depth of 20 kilometers in the Fuji Five Lakes area of eastern Yamanashi Prefecture on Friday.
There was no threat of a tsunami, according to the Meteorological Agency.
The quake, which occurred at around 6:37 a.m., was also felt in parts of Tokyo and neighboring areas.
