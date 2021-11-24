A 14-year-old junior high school boy is feared dead after being stabbed by another student at his school in Aichi Prefecture on Wednesday, local police and firefighters have said.

The alleged attacker, also 14, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and he has admitted to stabbing his schoolmate, the police said. The police confiscated a knife that was likely used as the weapon, they said.

The victim, a boy in the third year of junior high school, was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in the stomach at around 8:10 a.m. at Jyushiyama Junior High School in the city of Yatomi in the prefecture, according to police and the city’s board of education.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a teacher reporting that two students had been involved in an altercation.

The stabbing took place in a hallway outside a classroom. Other students were coming to school when the incident took place, the board of education said. The two students were in different classes.