Jakucho Setouchi, a novelist and Buddhist nun who was also active in anti-war and anti-nuclear activities, has died of heart failure, a source in the publishing industry said Thursday. She was 99.
Setouchi, who was awarded the Order of Culture in 2006, died at a hospital in Kyoto, western Japan, on Tuesday.
She was a native of Tokushima Prefecture in western Japan.
