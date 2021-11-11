Jakucho Setouchi, a novelist and Buddhist nun who was also active in anti-war and anti-nuclear activities, has died of heart failure, a source in the publishing industry said Thursday. She was 99.

Setouchi, who was awarded the Order of Culture in 2006, died at a hospital in Kyoto, western Japan, on Tuesday.

She was a native of Tokushima Prefecture in western Japan.

Jakucho Setouchi participates in a rally against a national security bill outside the parliament in Tokyo in June 2015. | KYODO