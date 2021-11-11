  • Jakucho Setouchi speaks at a news conference about her book in Kyoto in November 2019. | KYODO
Jakucho Setouchi, a novelist and Buddhist nun who was also active in anti-war and anti-nuclear activities, has died of heart failure, a source in the publishing industry said Thursday. She was 99.

Setouchi, who was awarded the Order of Culture in 2006, died at a hospital in Kyoto, western Japan, on Tuesday.

She was a native of Tokushima Prefecture in western Japan.

