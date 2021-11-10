The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, reached a basic agreement on a household income limit for cash and voucher handouts worth ¥100,000 to people aged 18 and younger, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

The parties also agreed to offer ¥20,000 worth of points each to holders of My Number identification cards, the source said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi will meet at the Prime Minister’s Office later Wednesday to make a final decision, the source said.

In a meeting between LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and his Komeito counterpart, Keiichi Ishii, on Tuesday, the LDP proposed a ¥9.6 million annual income cap for recipient households so as to provide the benefits, aimed at addressing the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, to those who need it most.