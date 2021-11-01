Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to replace Akira Amari as the Liberal Democratic Party’s secretary-general, after Amari lost his single-seat constituency in Sunday’s general election, Motegi told reporters Monday.

Although Amari secured a Lower House seat through the proportional representation system, he has offered to resign from the party’s No. 2 post. Kishida said earlier Monday he would decide Amari’s fate after they discuss the matter.

Kishida met with Motegi at the party headquarters in the evening, and Motegi accepted the offer.

According to party sources, Kishida will make a formal decision on Thursday after he returns from the U.K. on Wednesday to attend the COP26 leaders’ meeting on climate change. Kishida will depart for the meeting Tuesday morning.

Kishida will also decide on Motegi’s replacement as foreign minister before Nov. 10, when the Diet is expected to hold a special session for his re-election as prime minister after the general election.

Amari, a 72-year-old party heavyweight who had served 12 terms as a Lower House lawmaker when Kishida dissolved the chamber on Oct. 14, stepped down as economy minister in January 2016 over graft allegations against him and his secretaries. He returned to key party positions in recent years.