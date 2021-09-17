The weather agency has warned that a strong tropical storm set to make landfall in western Japan on Friday afternoon could bring heavy rain and cause landslides and flooding.

Tropical Storm Chanthu is expected to make landfall in Kyushu on Friday before crossing from western to eastern Japan over the weekend, the agency said.

The agency had previously forecast that the storm would turn into an extratropical cyclone before approaching Kyushu.

JR West said it will suspend most shinkansen services between Hiroshima and Kyushu, and some bullet trains between Hiroshima and Shin-Osaka, on Friday.

Western Japan is expected to be hit by strong winds and torrential rain on Friday. On Saturday, the storm is predicted to become an extratropical cyclone, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of western Japan to northern Japan.

As of noon Friday, the storm was located around 100 kilometers west-northwest of Goto, Nagasaki Prefecture, with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center and maximum gusts of 126 kph, according to the agency.

In the 24 hours through 5 p.m. Friday, rainfall of up to 250 millimeters is forecast for northern Kyushu, up to 200 mm for Shikoku and up to 150 mm in southern Kyushu.