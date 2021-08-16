A Paralympic athlete from Georgia is suspected of assaulting a security guard at a Tokyo hotel last week, a police source said Monday.

The athlete, a judoka who was set to compete at the Paralympics starting next week, is suspected of breaking a rib of the security guard in his 60s when shoving him away during an altercation on Thursday, the source said.

The athlete was quarantining at the hotel after a member of the country’s team tested positive for COVID-19, the source said.

The guard suffered the serious injury after he warned the man and several other Georgian athletes about noise they were making while drinking on the morning of that day, according to the source.

The judoka is expected to be ejected from the Paralympics and return home, according to an official at the games’ organizing committee.

The Paralympics, involving up to 4,400 athletes from around the world, are due to begin Aug. 24. As was the case with the Olympics, which ended earlier this month, the Paralympics will likely be held mostly without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.