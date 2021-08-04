  • Tokyo Olympics organizers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes. | REUTERS
Tokyo Olympics organizers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes.

Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organizers said, without providing further details.

