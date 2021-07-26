Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that the central government has decided to give up on appealing a recent ruling that recognized 84 people exposed to radioactive “black rain” in Hiroshima Prefecture as eligible for state health care benefits.

The Hiroshima High Court ruled earlier this month that the people are eligible for the aid even though they were exposed to the radiation following the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing outside an area recognized by the state.

Upholding a lower court decision last year, the court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, saying they should receive the same benefits provided to atomic bomb survivors who were in the zone where the state recognized that black rain fell.

In line with a Hiroshima District Court ruling in July last year, the high court recognized all 84 plaintiffs, including deceased individuals succeeded by family members, as hibakusha (survivors of the atomic bombing) and ordered the prefectural and city governments of Hiroshima to accept their applications for state health care benefits.