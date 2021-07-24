A tropical storm approaching Japan’s main island of Honshu is already throwing a wrench into the Olympic schedule, with rowing events planned for early next week being moved up to avoid the inclement weather.

Tropical Storm Nepartak formed Friday near the Ogasawara Islands, which are administered by Tokyo but sit about 1,000 kilometers south of Honshu. The storm is forecast to approach Honshu over the next several days, with landfall possible on Tuesday or Wednesday. A forecast by the Meteorological Agency shows that the storm is unlikely to strengthen into a typhoon — a level on par with a hurricane — but it could still pack heavy rains and strong winds as it nears Japan.

NHK reported on Saturday that some rowing events, which are being held in the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay, would be moved up to Sunday and that none would be held on Monday. Plans for Tuesday, when the storm is expected to make its closest approach to the Tokyo area, would be announced when the forecast becomes more clear, the broadcaster said.

The NHK report also said that no other changes to the Olympic schedule had been announced so far, but that organizers would follow the storm forecast and adjust as necessary.

As of Saturday afternoon, Nepartak was moving northeast at 15 kph, packing sustained winds of 65 kph with gusts of up to 90 kph, according to the Meteorological Agency. The agency said the storm was expected to strengthen slightly as it curves northwest toward Honshu.