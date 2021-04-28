Japan’s largest face-mask maker, Unicharm Corp., on Tuesday launched transparent face masks created particularly to enable better communication with deaf people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The washable masks are made of a transparent film that allows the lower part of the face to be seen, thereby making lip-reading possible and allowing the user’s facial expressions to be seen.
Unicharm said the masks were made in response to concerns by people with hearing and speech impediments who have struggled to communicate during the pandemic as typical face masks hinder their ability to read lips and see facial expressions.
The company said it has made just 3,000 of the masks, with each priced at ¥1,480 and only available online.
The mask’s transparent film is designed not to get fogged up by the wearer’s breath.
Such masks could also assist with the reading of facial expressions in customer service industries.
Daisuke Ochi, the executive director of the Tokyo Federation of Deaf, said such masks would be useful in for people in daily situations, such as when asked by convenience store cashiers if they need chopsticks or a plastic bag to go with their purchases.
“When the other person is wearing a mask, you can’t tell if he or she is angry or laughing, making communication difficult,” said Ochi, who is deaf.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.