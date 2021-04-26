The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is on course to lose all three seats up for grabs in Japanese parliamentary elections Sunday, Kyodo News exit polls showed, dealing a significant blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as he considers the timing of a general election that must be held by this fall.

The results of the first national elections since Suga took office in September last year reflect voters' discontent with the government's coronavirus response as well as scandals that bought about two of the elections, and the defeats are likely to bring Suga's leadership into question.

Candidates backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan appeared certain to win a re-held House of Councillors election in the Hiroshima constituency, an Upper House by-election in the Nagano constituency and a House of Representatives by-election for the No. 2 single-seat district in Hokkaido.

Political analysts view the two Upper House polls in which the LDP fielded a candidate as a bellwether for a general election Suga could call before his term as LDP president — and hence his time as prime minister — expires on Sept. 30.

The four-year term of Lower House members ends on Oct. 21.

With the novel coronavirus resurgence, Suga has largely focused on arranging antivirus measures, including deciding on a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other prefectures from Sunday, and did not travel to Hiroshima and Nagano prefectures to make campaign speeches in support of LDP candidates.

Haruko Miyaguchi, a 45-year-old former broadcaster backed by the CDP, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party, is certain to win the election for an Upper House seat in Hiroshima in a close race against LDP candidate Hidenori Nishita, a 39-year-old former trade ministry official.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan candidate Jiro Hata (left), who was also backed by other opposition parties, is congratulated by a supporter after winning an Upper House by-election in Nagano on Sunday. | KYODO

CDP candidate Jiro Hata, 51, also backed by other opposition parties, is on track to win an Upper House seat in a by-election in the Nagano constituency, after leading against Yutaka Komatsu, 59, an LDP candidate also backed by the LDP's coalition partner, Komeito.

Another CDP candidate, Kenko Matsuki, 62, a former lawmaker also backed by other opposition parties, is assured of winning a by-election for the Lower House seat in the Hokkaido No. 2 district. The LDP did not field its own candidate.

The Hiroshima election was held as Anri Kawai, the wife of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, lost her seat after a court found her guilty of vote-buying in the 2019 Upper House election, and her election win was nullified.

The couple resigned as lawmakers after leaving the LDP ahead of their arrests in June last year on vote-buying charges.

The Nagano election was held as former land minister Yuichiro Hata, a CDP lawmaker who held the seat, died in December after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Pre-election polls showed Jiro Hata, the younger brother of Yuichiro, has secured the backing of more than 90% of CDP supporters and most of the supporters of other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party.

The Hokkaido by-election was called as former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa resigned as a lawmaker before being indicted over bribes he received from a representative of an egg producer.

Among the candidates were Japan Innovation Party candidate Izumi Yamazaki, 48, independent Yoshiko Tsuruha, 53, and lawyer Takanori Nagatomo, 52.