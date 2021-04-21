A South Korean court on Wednesday dismissed a damages lawsuit brought by a group of former “comfort women” against the Japanese government over their treatment in Japanese military brothels during World War II.

The Seoul Central District Court decision follows a ruling in January by the same court that ordered the government to compensate 12 women, including those who died since filing the suit. Wednesday’s decision was given out by a different panel of judges.

Another ruling in favor of former comfort women would have dealt a further blow to Japan-South Korea ties, which have already sunk to the lowest level in decades after a series of South Korean Supreme Court rulings in late 2018 that ordered Japanese firms to provide compensation for wartime forced labor.

“Comfort women” is a euphemism for those who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II. They were forced or coerced into sexual servitude under various circumstances, including abduction, deception and poverty.