A Japanese freelance journalist detained by security forces in Myanmar’s largest city on Sunday has been transferred to prison, the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said Monday.

Yuki Kitazumi, a former reporter for the Tokyo-based Nikkei business daily who now lives in Yangon, was detained at his house in the city on Sunday night and taken away in a police vehicle, local media reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the embassy is seeking information regarding Kitazumi’s detention.

“We will do our best to protect Japanese nationals in the country,” Suga told reporters.

The 45-year-old journalist was also briefly detained by security forces while covering an anti-coup protest in Myanmar on Feb. 26.

His reports have been carried by Japanese media and he has also posted information on the situation in Myanmar on social media.