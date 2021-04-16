Japan’s inability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts have written in a commentary.
The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 days, even as Tokyo expands quasi-emergency measures to halt a fourth wave of infections.
Japan has exhibited “poor performance” in containing virus transmission, along with limited testing capacity and a slow vaccination rollout, according to the commentary published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday.
“Plans to hold the Olympic and Paralympic games this summer must be reconsidered as a matter of urgency,” wrote lead author Kazuki Shimizu of the London School of Economics.
“Holding Tokyo 2020 for domestic political and economic purposes — ignoring scientific and moral imperatives — is contradictory to Japan’s commitment to global health and human security.”
The commentary adds to a drum beat of doubt among medical professionals that the Olympics can be carried out safely this summer.
A survey of more than 1,000 Japanese doctors last month showed that 75% believed it was better to postpone the games, according to physician referral company Ishinotomo.
Professor Hiroshi Nishiura of Kyoto University, who is an advisor to the government on pandemic response, urged in a magazine commentary this week for authorities to postpone the Olympics by a further year to allow for more time to vaccinate the public.
The nation began its inoculation push in February, later than most major economies. Only 0.9% of the public in Japan have received their first shot so far, compared with 2.5% in South Korea and 48% in the United Kingdom.
But Olympic and government officials have said further postponement of the games is out of the question.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday the government would do “everything possible” to prevent further spread of the contagion ahead of the games, after a ruling party official said canceling the event remained an option.
