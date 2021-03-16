Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first dose of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine at a Tokyo hospital on Tuesday, getting the shot in front of cameras to reassure the Japanese public about its safety.

Suga is being vaccinated as part of preparations to visit the United States next month, when he will become the first world leader to meet in person with President Joe Biden.

The initial focus of Japan’s vaccine rollout has been health care workers, with the rest of the population waiting for their turn. Before the summit was set, Suga, who is 72, had said he would wait until people age 65 or older become eligible in mid-April. He is slated to get the second dose in three weeks before departing for Washington.

To lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, he will travel with a small entourage, all of whom will receive both shots before departure, according to government sources.

The trip will also be kept short with as few events as possible, the sources said.

Suga had indicated his hope to visit the United States “as soon as possible” for a meeting with Biden. The leaders held a virtual meeting last week with their Australian and Indian counterparts, in which they agreed to cooperate to expand COVID-19 vaccine production for developing countries.

