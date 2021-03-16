U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to make their debut on the global stage Tuesday in Tokyo for talks with their Japanese counterparts that were to set the tone for the future of the alliance, with China taking top billing.

In the first Cabinet-level trip abroad by members of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, Blinken and Austin were scheduled to meet individually with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi in the afternoon, followed by “two-plus-two” talks that group the four officials together.

“Japan is concerned that the situation in the East China Sea can be said to be becoming ‘adversarial.’ We need to work closely with the United States and respond firmly,” Motegi told a Diet committee Tuesday morning, according to public broadcaster NHK.

In a Washington Post op-ed on Monday, Blinken and Austin slammed China for attempting to pressure others to attain its goals and vowed to work to combat Beijing.

“China … is all too willing to use coercion to get its way. Here again, we see how working with our allies is critical. Our combined power makes us stronger when we must push back against China’s aggression and threat,” the two wrote.

Following the talks — the first since 2019 — the four were expected to issue a rare joint statement that singles out China for its growing assertiveness and coercive actions in the region, including in the East and South China seas, media reports citing Japanese government officials have said.

Any decision to criticize China directly by naming it in the two-plus-two statement will thrust Sino-Japanese ties into a new dimension as Washington and Tokyo’s views of the security risk Beijing represents coalesce.

The four senior officials will also tackle a variety of other subjects during their meeting, from reining in nuclear-armed North Korea and dealing with the coup in Myanmar to responding to the coronavirus pandemic and bolstering the Japan-U.S. alliance.

After the talks, the two American officials are due to visit their other regional treaty ally, South Korea.

Beijing has ramped up its activities in the waters near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The strategically positioned but uninhabited islets, which sit in waters rich in fishing stocks and gas deposits, are also claimed by China, where they are known as the Diaoyu.

Although Japan is looking to balance its security concerns with its deeply entangled economic ties to Beijing, there is a growing appetite in Tokyo for a strong response to China’s moves near the Senkakus after it sent government vessels near the islands on a record 333 days last year.

More pressingly for Japan, though, has been China’s implementation of a new law that empowers its coast guard to fire on foreign ships it claims have illegally entered its waters, turning it into a virtual second navy.

The Japanese government has questioned the legality of the law, and said in turn that its coast guard could directly fire weapons against foreign vessels aiming to land on the Senkakus, based on its interpretation of domestic laws.

The Biden administration has also criticized the Chinese law, with the Pentagon saying the continued deployment of ships near the islets “could lead to miscalculation and potential physical … and material harm.“

Blinken has labeled the Asian powerhouse’s rise “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century,” while Tokyo has largely stood behind Washington’s criticisms of China in the security arena.

Since entering the White House, the Biden administration has put revitalizing U.S. alliances at the forefront of its foreign policy, working to reassure Japan and others of its commitments after former President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy stoked concern among the United States’ partners in Asia.

In a fact sheet released just ahead of the U.S. officials’ arrival in Tokyo on Monday, the State Department had strong words for anyone doubting Washington’s security guarantee for Japan.

“The United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan is absolute,” the document said.

The words were the latest in a string of remarks by high-level officials hoping to reinvigorate the alliance after four turbulent years of Trump.