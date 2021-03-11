Japan on Thursday somberly marked 10 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami devastated its northeast coast, with the country mourning the more than 15,000 lives lost at memorial services in the hardest-hit areas as well as in Tokyo.

Residents in the severely affected prefectures of Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi will observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., exactly a decade after the huge quake shook eastern and northeastern Japan, triggering tsunami waves and the world’s worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl crisis.

Many municipalities in these prefectures will go ahead with ceremonies after canceling or scaling back last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Altars for people to lay flowers during the day will be set up from the morning at various venues in the region.

In Miyagi’s Ishinomaki, where more than 3,000 people died, residents took a moment from their daily schedules on Thursday to remember their loved ones.

At a downsized state-sponsored ceremony at the National Theater in Tokyo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and guests will also observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m.

The ceremony was canceled last year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and with Tokyo currently under an extended state of emergency, the public will not be allowed to offer flowers at the venue as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, are scheduled to attend in the afternoon, when the emperor is expected to give remarks.

A woman offers flowers at a memorial cenotaph in Sendai on Thursday, the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. | KYODO

The government has also said the event will be the last in its current incarnation, with future memorial events depending on the situation at the time.

During a visit to Fukushima Prefecture last Saturday, Suga pledged to step up reconstruction in the devastated areas. The government last year approved a bill to extend the life of the Reconstruction Agency, established to oversee rebuilding efforts, until 2031, a decade longer than initially planned.

More than ¥30 trillion ($277 billion) has been spent for reconstruction projects in the past decade.

Evacuation orders, issued after tsunami waves hit the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant leading to the release of a massive amount of radioactive materials, have already been lifted in many parts of the prefecture with the progress of decontamination work.

The no-go zone now covers approximately 337 square kilometers, 30% of its maximum extent but still equivalent to more than half the area covered by central Tokyo’s 23 wards.

While the number of displaced people has dropped from a peak of 470,000, around 41,000 have yet to return to their hometowns since the magnitude 9.0 quake struck the region.

A decadeslong process to scrap the crippled plant continues, with operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. saying earlier this month it had completed removal of all nuclear fuel rods from the storage pool of the No. 3 reactor building at the complex.

The crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen from Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday. | KYODO

The No. 3 unit was one of the three reactors that suffered core meltdowns following the earthquake and tsunami. Japan decided in December 2019 to delay the removal of spent fuel from the storage pools of the other two reactors by as much as five years to March 2029.

Suga has indicated the government will soon decide how to dispose of treated radioactive water stored in tanks at the crippled power plant, especially with space expected to run out by the fall of 2022.

The decommissioning of the crippled facility remains uncertain, with doubts over whether TEPCO will be able to stick to the time frame in the face of numerous technical challenges.