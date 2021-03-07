Health minister Norihisa Tamura said Sunday his ministry could approve a second COVID-19 vaccine as early as May.

Tamura said on a TV program that it may be possible to give the OK to a second vaccine after Japan approved U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine in February.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. asked regulators Friday to approve the use of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, which would allow it to become the third vaccine to figure in a national inoculation effort begun last month.

Takeda, which is handling domestic approval and imports of about 50 million Moderna doses, announced the filing. It had earlier said approval could be given in May.

Japan kicked off its inoculations in the middle of February using Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, the first to be approved for domestic use. But Pfizer doses, imported from European factories, are in short supply.

AstraZeneca PLC applied for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate early in February, and that decision is still pending.

