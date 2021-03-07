Health minister Norihisa Tamura said Sunday his ministry could approve a second COVID-19 vaccine as early as May.
Tamura said on a TV program that it may be possible to give the OK to a second vaccine after Japan approved U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine in February.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. asked regulators Friday to approve the use of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, which would allow it to become the third vaccine to figure in a national inoculation effort begun last month.
Takeda, which is handling domestic approval and imports of about 50 million Moderna doses, announced the filing. It had earlier said approval could be given in May.
Japan kicked off its inoculations in the middle of February using Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, the first to be approved for domestic use. But Pfizer doses, imported from European factories, are in short supply.
AstraZeneca PLC applied for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate early in February, and that decision is still pending.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.