Myanmar police have detained a Japanese freelance journalist at a protest in the commercial capital of Yangon, one of the journalist’s colleagues said Friday, in the first detention of a foreign reporter since the military coup began on Feb. 1.

Yuki Kitazumi runs a media production company and used to write for the Nikkei business daily, according to his Facebook page and interviews with online media. He was arrested Friday morning.

“According to witnesses, he was beaten on the head but he was wearing a helmet so it didn’t cause him much harm. I have contacted the embassy and haven’t heard much more information yet,” Linn Nyan Htun, Kitazumi’s colleague in Myanmar, wrote in a Facebook post announcing his arrest.

“I didn’t witness it but I received a message from him via messenger app around 11:30 that he got arrested. After that I lost connection with him,” Htun said by phone.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Japan was still trying to confirm the facts.

Police in Myanmar did not return calls seeking comment. Kitazumi’s phone, the number of which is listed on the website of his production company, was unreachable.

Myanmar has been roiled by protests for weeks since the army seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and detained her and most of her government.