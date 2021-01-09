Major airlines said Friday they will suspend more domestic flights after Japan declared a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis for Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures to stem the spread of the virus.

All Nippon Airways Co. will cut 2,698 flights between Jan. 15 and 31, bringing its operation rate for January to 66% compared to 79% in December, according to its parent ANA Holdings Inc. Japan Airlines Co. will cut an additional 3,567 flights between Jan. 13 and 31, with its operation rate for this month falling to 60% from 78% last month.

Shinkansen services linking Tokyo and major cities such as Nagoya and Osaka will be cut by around 10% between Jan. 18 and Feb. 28 from the original plan, Central Japan Railway Co. said. The average number of trains operated daily will decrease to 309.

JR Central said the reduction comes as the number of passengers has already been declining due to rising cases.

Under a monthlong state of emergency through Feb. 7 covering virus hot spots Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures, people are asked to avoid nonurgent outings, especially after 8 p.m. The governors of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo are expected to ask the government to place their prefectures under a state of emergency as well.

Under the emergency, restaurants and bars are asked to stop serving alcohol by 7 p.m. and close by 8 p.m. Entertainment facilities are also affected by the emergency declaration, the second of its kind for the Tokyo metropolitan area. Attendance at events will be capped at 5,000 people or 50% of venue capacity.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will close at 7 p.m., an hour earlier than previously announced, from Tuesday to Feb. 7, according to operator Oriental Land Co. The decision was made to ensure visitors can go home by 8 p.m., in line with the government’s request.

The operator of the parks said it will limit the number of tickets to be sold from Tuesday to a maximum 5,000 at each facility.