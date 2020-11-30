An 18-meter life-size moving statue of Gundam based on the giant robot featured in the science fiction animation series was unveiled to the media Monday in Yokohama, prior to the opening next month of the Gundam Factory Yokohama complex.

The cultural attraction, where the new statue, which has more than 20 moving parts, was built, will open Dec. 19, after the 40th anniversary of the broadcasting of the “Mobile Suit Gundam” TV series was marked last year.

Visitors can climb to observation decks from 15 meters to 18 meters high on the Gundam-Dock Tower to have close-up views of the anime icon, while the statue will take different poses every half an hour and will be lit up in the evening, according to the complex’s operator, Evolving G Corp.

At the Gundam-Lab exhibition facility on the site, a virtual reality dome has been installed to simulate sitting inside the cockpit of the 25-ton mobile suit.

Gundam Factory Yokohama was previously scheduled to open in October, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The site will be open until March 31, 2022.

Admission fees are ¥1,650 for visitors age 13 years old or older, ¥1,100 for those from 7 to 12, and free for those 6 or younger if accompanied by a paying adult. Entering the observation decks will cost an additional ¥3,300 per guest.