Japan will ease its requirement for travelers returning from overseas to undergo a 14-day quarantine period from Nov. 1, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

The move, aimed at facilitating business trips as the government looks to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, will apply to Japanese citizens and foreigners with residential status regardless of where they have traveled.

Returning travelers will be asked to take additional precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, Suga said at a coronavirus response task force meeting.