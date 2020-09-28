Mount Fuji saw its first snowfall of autumn on Monday, occurring two days earlier than usual and 24 days earlier than last year, the Kofu regional meteorological observatory announced Monday.

Meteorological observatory staff visually confirmed a thin layer of snow Monday morning, extending from the mountain’s peak to its base.

According to the Meteorological Agency’s AMeDAS (Automated Meteorological Data Acquisition System), the temperature at an observation station 3,775 meters above sea level dropped to minus 5.1 degrees Celsius at midnight Monday.

Rainfall was briefly observed in Yamanashi Prefecture on Sunday, and it was believed to be snowing on Mount Fuji. The Gotemba side of the mountain in Shizuoka Prefecture also confirmed snowfall Monday morning.

The first snowfall of the season was observed on Mount Fuji Monday morning. | KYODO A layer of snow can be seen from the village of Yamanaka-ko in Yamanashi Prefecture on Monday. | KYODO