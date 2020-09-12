  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Sept. 12 at 11:44 a.m. is located in Miyagi Prefecture | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake, which measured 4 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 40 kilometers off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday at 11:44 a.m.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

