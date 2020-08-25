The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 182 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, coming closer to 200 once again after a one-day drop into double digits.

The capital reported 95 new cases on Monday, sharply lower after over 200 daily cases were regularly reported in recent days. It was the first daily figure below 100 in Tokyo since July 8.

The single-day figure brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 19,610.

On Monday, a government panel on COVID-19 said the infections that have led to the increase in new cases since the end of June appear to have peaked around July 27-29.

But it also added that infections could spread again since many people traveled during the Bon holidays in the middle of August.

Elsewhere in the country on Tuesday:

Nagano Prefecture reported two cases — two women in their 30s and 40s — who were in close contact with a person who tested positive earlier

The city of Miyazaki reported three cases

The city of Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture said a woman in her 90s tested positive, bringing the prefectural total to 141 cases.

