An advisory warning for heavy rains and strong winds has been issued for Okinawa and the Amami region by the Meteorological Agency as a typhoon makes its way toward the island prefecture.

Typhoon Bavi — packing winds of up to 144 km per hour — was traveling about 10 kph and located about 200 km west of Kume Island at 8 p.m. on Sunday. It is expected to approach the main island of Okinawa on Monday morning before turning north toward the Korean Peninsula, the official forecaster said in a statement.

Meanwhile, heavy rains also lashed western, eastern and the Tohoku regions on Sunday, with occasional thunderstorms.

Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture had hourly rainfall of 43 mm on Sunday morning, while more than 30 mm of rainfall was also observed in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, Shima, Mie Prefecture, Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, and Kitahiroshima, in Hiroshima Prefecture, according to Kyodo News.