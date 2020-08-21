Supermarket sales rose 2.6 percent in July from a year earlier, an industry body said Friday.

Sales at 10,823 supermarket stores run by 56 companies totaled ¥1.08 trillion ($10 billion), according to data released by the Japan Chain Stores Association.

By product, same-store sales of food climbed 4.5 percent and those of home furnishings grew 14.4 percent, while clothing sales fell 13.4 percent.

RELATED PHOTOS Vegetable prices are higher than regular years this month due to a lack of sunny weather as the rainy season dragged on. | KYODO