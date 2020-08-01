National

Tokyo logs another record with 472 coronavirus cases Saturday

STAFF REPORT, KYODO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported a record 472 coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking a fresh high for a third straight day as concerns grow over a rapid rise in infections nationwide.

The total tally in the capital rose to 13,163 cases.

Nationwide, a record 1,578 cases were reported on Friday, an all-time high for a fourth straight day. The country’s cumulative tally exceeded 37,000, including some 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February. The death toll stood at 1,026.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday that more types of businesses may be requested to shorten their operating hours.

The metropolitan government on Thursday again requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors close early to prevent further spread of the virus, effective from Monday through the end of August.


PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Children play at a park near Tokyo Skytree on Saturday. | KYODO People line up to see the performance of Tokyo's Kabuki-za, Japan's principal kabuki theater, which reopened Saturday after about a five-month hiatus. | KYODO

