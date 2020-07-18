'Eternal Zero' and 'Kinky Boots' star Haruma Miura found dead at home in Tokyo

Popular actor Haruma Miura was found dead at his Tokyo home on Saturday, investigative sources said.

According to the sources, the 30-year-old was found unresponsive at his home in Minato Ward on Saturday afternoon. He was rushed to a hospital but later pronounced dead, the sources said.

Police believe Miura, who appeared in a number of television dramas such as “Bloody Monday,” “Last Cinderella” and the “Gokusen” series, took his own life. The sources said an apparent suicide note was found at his home.

Signed to top agency Amuse Inc., Miura made his acting debut in the NHK drama “Agri” at the age of 7 before later taking prominent roles in films such as “Koizora” (2007) and “Kimi ni Todoke” (2010).

In 2015, Miura received an award for his supporting role in “The Eternal Zero,” a 2013 film based on the personal history of a wartime fighter pilot.

He also appeared in a number of stage productions, such as in the 2016 Japanese adaptation of the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” in which he played a drag queen.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency in Japan, please call 119 for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5772-0992. You can also visit telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit https://bit.ly/Suicide-Hotlines for a detailed list of resources and assistance.