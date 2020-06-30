Anges begins Japan's first COVID-19 vaccine clinical test on humans

Medical startup Anges Inc. said Tuesday it has begun Japan’s first clinical test on humans of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus at an Osaka hospital.

The test at Osaka City University Hospital will run through July 31 next year, Anges said. The startup has said it hopes to earn the government’s authorization to manufacture and sell the DNA vaccine by the spring to fall of next year.

In the test, Anges will divide healthy adults into two teams of 15, with one group being injected with larger amounts of the vaccine than the other. Each person will receive two intramuscular shots of the vaccine two weeks apart.