NTT eyes stake in NEC for joint work on 5G networks

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is planning to invest in NEC Corp. so the two can jointly develop next-generation 5G wireless networking technology, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

NTT is considering investing several tens of billions of yen in the electronics and information technology giant, the sources said, adding the two will likely announce the plan soon.

Japan is lagging in the international race to develop 5G mobile networks and base stations, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corp. and Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. are expanding market share.

The technology behind 5G networks allows large amounts of data to be transmitted at extremely high speeds, allowing mobile devices to connect to almost all products and services on a wireless network.

NTT and NEC are also planning to work together on future communication technologies beyond 5G.