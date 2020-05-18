Japan to ban reselling disinfectant ahead of economic reopening

The government has decided to ban reselling of disinfectant ahead of reopening the economy across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

Individuals and businesses will be banned from reselling disinfectant at a price higher than its purchase price, they said. The Cabinet is expected to approve the ban on Friday.

Punishment will be a one-year prison sentence, a ¥1 million ($9,300) fine or both, as is the case with the resale of face masks.

Resale of high-proof alcohol and sanitizing wipes that contain alcohol will also be banned, they said.