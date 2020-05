Tokyo confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK reported, maintaining the number of infections logged daily in the capital below 100 for three consecutive days.

Including the latest data, Tokyo’s tally stood at 4,712 by late Tuesday.

The report came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended a state of emergency in place across the nation to continue to the end of this month, rather than ending Wednesday as had initially been planned.