Japan may expand areas covered by coronavirus state of emergency

The government is considering expanding the list of prefectures covered by Japan’s state of emergency declaration over the coronavirus outbreak, with Kyoto among the candidates, an official said Thursday.

The expansion, also possibly including Hokkaido and Aichi, will be discussed later this week by a government panel of experts on communicable diseases, the official said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week issued the declaration for Tokyo, Osaka and five prefectures, prompting local authorities to ask residents to refrain from nonessential outings and some businesses to shut.

The seven areas already covered by the declaration also include Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures.

The idea of expanding the scope of the emergency declaration comes as the nation faces a continued rise in infections.

On Wednesday, the government task force that is tracking group infections stressed the need to reduce human-to-human contact to contain the epidemic, saying 420,000 people in Japan could die in the absence of preventive measures.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry’s team tasked with dealing with cluster infections said, however, that the nation is not expected to see its death toll reach those heights and that it will later release an estimate of how effective measures to reduce social contact have been in preventing infections in the country.

“We don’t expect 400,000 or so people to die. We can stop the spread of this infectious disease if we drastically reduce contact between people,” said Hiroshi Nishiura, Hokkaido University professor and a key member of the task force.

Nishiura has been calling for an 80 percent reduction in human-to-human contact to stem the rise in infections by the planned end of the state of emergency, in place through May 6.

According to the task force’s simulation, 850,000 people could become seriously sick with COVID-19 if countermeasures are not taken.

The government is aiming for a reduction of at least 70 percent of human-to-human contact in the areas subject to the state of emergency because of rising infections. Nishiura has called for an 80 percent cut to ensure new infections level off in one month.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Japan have exceeded 9,400 and there have been more than 190 deaths as of Wednesday.