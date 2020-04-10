Japan wholesale prices fall 0.4% in March due to coronavirus spread

Japan’s wholesale prices fell 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier, as the global spread of COVID-19 weighed on a wide range of economic activities, the Bank of Japan said Friday.

The prices of goods traded among companies marked the first decline in five months, as a recent fall in crude oil prices also had a negative effect on prices in Japan. They climbed 0.8 percent in February.

By item, prices for oil and coal products plunged 10.3 percent, reflecting a price war in oil markets between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the reporting month, while demand for oil products plummeted due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

Prices for nonferrous metal products dropped 7.6 percent while scrap and waste prices dived 29.6 percent due to slowing demand on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

Excluding the impact of a consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent on Oct. 1, wholesale prices fell 2.0 percent from the previous year, the weakest result since November 2016 when they sank 2.3 percent.

“The spread of the COVID-19 is expected to continue to have a negative impact on the global economy and prices in Japan,” said a BOJ official, adding the central bank will closely monitor developments.

In yen terms, import prices lost 7.7 percent and export prices decreased 5.1 percent from a year earlier in March.

In fiscal 2019, which ended March 31, wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent, up for the third straight year but at a slower pace due to a fall in crude oil prices.

The rise was weaker than the 2.2 percent climb marked in fiscal 2018, due largely to falling demand for crude oil following escalated trade tensions between the United States and China in the first half of the fiscal year and the recent global spread of coronavirus infections, the BOJ official said.

Prices for oil and coal products fell 4.6 percent while nonferrous metal product prices dropped 4.7 percent. Prices for pulp and paper products rose 5.2 percent and ceramic, stone and clay product prices climbed 3.3 percent due to rising material costs.

Without the impact from the consumption tax increase, wholesale prices dropped 0.6 percent, the first decline in three years.

Import prices decreased 6.1 percent while export prices fell 4.1 percent, both in yen terms.