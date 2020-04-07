Nissan eyes suspending 10,000 jobs abroad over coronavirus outbreak

Nissan Motor Co. is looking to cut over 10,000 jobs temporarily in the United States and Europe, as local production remains suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Nissan is considering reducing its workforce in the U.S. market in addition to plans already outlined to temporarily lay off most of the 6,000 workers at its plant in Sunderland in Britain and around 3,000 in Spain.

Its three vehicle assembly and engine plants in Tennessee and Mississippi have been suspended since March 20. The suspension was originally scheduled to continue through Monday but was extended until late April.

Nissan and other global automakers have halted production since the virus spread started disrupting supply chains and denting demand sharply.

Even before the pandemic, Nissan, Japan’s third-biggest carmaker by volume, had planned to cut 12,500 jobs or nearly 10 percent of its total global workforce as part of restructuring.

The automaker has been struggling with faltering vehicle sales following the ouster of Carlos Ghosn as chairman.

Nissan in February reported its first quarterly net loss in 11 years for the October to December period and cut its earnings forecast.