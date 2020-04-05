Tokyo to report 143 new COVID-19 cases, again surpassing single-day record

Tokyo was set to confirm at least 143 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, metropolitan government sources said, again breaking the record for the most seen in the capital in a single day.

The figure puts the total in Tokyo over 1,000, heaping more pressure on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Sunday’s tally follows 118 cases reported in Tokyo on Saturday, the first time the daily figure had topped 100.

For the second straight weekend, many people in Japan refrained from going out after local authorities asked residents to stay at home except for essential reasons, such as shopping for daily necessities and going to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the number of temporarily closed stores and restaurants appeared to increase from last weekend, as more people took to heart a request by Tokyo’s governor to stay indoors.

Gov. Yuriko Koike appeared on a morning news program Sunday and repeated her call to residents to avoid unnecessary outings, saying that “lives were at stake.”

Besides Tokyo, where a surge in new cases has made the capital the worst-hit area in the country, stay-at-home requests have also been issued by prefectures including Osaka, Fukui, Fukuoka, Miyagi and Ibaraki.

Officials have said the numbers of young patients and those with no clear infection routes are increasing, and are urging people to avoid going out at night. The request comes after the confirmation of a series of cluster infections in entertainment and amusement districts.

Officials are also urging the public to avoid closed, crowded places and close-contact settings where there is a greater risk of infection.