Kyushu Electric halts Sendai reactor due to delay in terrorism measures

A Kyushu Electric Power Co. reactor was halted Monday due to a delay in the implementation of the utility’s anti-terrorism measures as required by regulators, the first such suspension under stricter rules introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture shut down its No. 1 reactor in the afternoon ahead of the Tuesday deadline set for implementing the anti-terror measures.

Kyushu Electric will aim to reboot the unit on Dec. 26 after the installation of necessary facilities and regular safety checks.

Under requirements introduced in 2013 by the Nuclear Regulation Authority, nuclear plant operators are required to build facilities that can withstand terrorist attacks, such as planes being flown into them, without succumbing to major damage such as massive leakages of radioactive materials.

Coolant pumps and emergency power sources are to be placed remotely.

The No. 2 reactor at the Sendai plant is also scheduled to be halted in May for the same reason and restart in January next year. Kyushu Electric says it will mainly rely on thermal power generation to make up for the electricity shortage and expects no disruption in its power supply.

The construction plan for the anti-terror facilities at the No. 1 reactor was approved in May 2018, but Kyushu Electric said only 50 percent of electric and machinery work was complete as of February, while 90 percent of civil engineering work was done. The facilities are to be ready in December.

Kansai Electric Power Co., meanwhile, will also suspend operations at reactors Nos. 3 and 4 at the Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture for about five months from August and four months from October, respectively, after missing the industry regulator’s deadline to build counterterrorism facilities.

The power industry has been lagging behind in its efforts to improve safety and prevent serious accidents. The new regulations originally mandated construction of such facilities by July 2018, but the deadline was later extended to five years after the units cleared the NRA’s new safety standards.

Utilities had asked for a further extension of the deadline as they sought to make the necessary changes while continuing to run their nuclear plants, which require lower fuel costs than other power-generation methods.

But the regulators did not budge and last year decided to order suspensions for companies unable to meet the deadline.

Among anti-nuclear local residents, Kikuo Kuwahara, 70, an animal clinic chief in the city of Satsumasendai, said, “Even if anti-terror facilities are created, there still remain risks of accidents. The whole Sendai nuclear plant should be scrapped.”