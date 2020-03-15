LDP heavyweight says cutting taxes is one option to support Japan's economy as outbreak grows

Cutting taxes is one option to help bolster an economy reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, a senior Japanese ruling party lawmaker said, while adding that returning sales tax to its previous level would be difficult.

Hiroshige Seko of the Liberal Democratic Party was speaking in an interview with BS TV Tokyo.

Japan’s economy was already teetering on the brink of recession when the effect of the virus began to kick in, partly due to an increase in sales tax to 10 percent in October from the previous 8 percent. Some have called for the increase to be reversed to help encourage consumption.

Seko said nothing should be ruled out of discussions and mentioned the possibility of expanding an existing rebate system on purchases. Economic measures should be designed to bolster consumption, he said.

Japan will aim to spearhead cooperation among major nations around the world to support a weakening global economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during a Saturday news conference, warning that policy coordination was critical to fight “disruptions” in world financial markets.

The remarks came after the White House said U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a video-conference on the coronavirus with Group of Seven leaders early this week.

Abe also said Japan will consider various options, including a proposal by ruling party lawmakers to temporarily cut the country’s sales tax rate, to support an economy suffering “quite a big blow” from the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe’s remarks underscore concern among policymakers over the growing risk of recession in Japan, as travel bans and event cancellations cool consumption.

The government is already working on a huge-scale fiscal spending package, while the Bank of Japan is expected to take additional monetary easing steps to mitigate the economic strain from the virus.

Abe has instructed his close aide and ruling party heavyweight Akira Amari to consider tax cuts to help the economy, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Amari, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel, said he discussed with Abe “various options on budget and tax measures” to underpin growth, the newspaper said.

Tax cuts have long been ruled out as among measures to prop up economic growth due to the need for Japan to rein in its public debt which, at twice the size of its economy, is the largest among major economies.

The government so far has brushed aside calls from some lawmakers to cut Japan’s sales tax.

Finance Minister Taro Aso last week said his ministry will not oppose tax cuts as part of measures to support the economy, but did not elaborate on what kind of levy could be reduced.

Speaking at the news conference Saturday, Abe said that “the near-term focus is on containing the virus. After that, we need to put Japan’s economy back on a solid footing. We will take bold, unprecedented steps to achieve this.”

As fears of the epidemic jolts markets, Japan will aim to lead the debate on global coordination, including on economic policy, using frameworks such as the G7 and Group of 20, Abe said.

“The impact of the coronavirus [on the global economy] has been enormous and markets are suffering disruptions,” he said.

“The government will closely coordinate with other countries as well as with the Bank of Japan. If necessary, we’ll respond appropriately in line with agreements made by the G7 and G20.”

While the G7 and G20 nations have pledged to take all necessary steps to fend off the shock to their economies from the virus, that has done little to prevent asset prices from crumbling last week on fears the epidemic could trigger a global recession.

Abe also said Japan is still preparing to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak.