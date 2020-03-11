Japan quietly marks ninth 3/11 anniversary amid coronavirus outbreak

Japan quietly marked the ninth anniversary Wednesday of the massive earthquake and tsunami that rocked the Tohoku region and left more than 15,000 people dead, as mounting concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced the cancelation or scaling-down of a number of events.

This included a state-sponsored memorial ceremony that had been held every year in Tokyo since 2012. The event was canceled for the first time ever, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying he would instead observe a moment of silence and deliver an address from his official residence.

Many municipalities in the hardest-hit prefectures of Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi have canceled or postponed their ceremonies, but will still set up altars where people can offer flowers. Other areas have drastically downsized their events.

The quake-triggered tsunami on March 11, 2011, engulfed the six-reactor Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, sparking the world’s worst nuclear disaster since the deadly 1986 Chernobyl crisis.

As concerns over the virus continue to grow, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee is also considering scaling down the Japanese leg of its torch relay, set to begin on March 26 from the J-Village soccer training center, located just about 20 kilometers from the nuclear plant.

Futaba, the last town that had been off-limits due to radiation since the nuclear disaster, had its entry ban partially lifted for the first time last week, with the government keen to show off the northeastern region’s recovery ahead of its hosting of the torch relay.

Evacuation orders, issued after the plant spewed a massive amount of radioactive materials into the environment, have already been lifted in many parts of Fukushima Prefecture as decontamination work progressed.

Over 90 percent of public housing in the three prefectures has already been completed, and East Japan Railway Co.’s Joban Line will reopen fully Saturday for the first time since the triple disaster.

The number of evacuees still living in prefabricated makeshift housing in the three prefectures stood at 740 at the end of January.

While the number of displaced people has dropped from its peak of 470,000, nearly 48,000 have yet to return to their hometowns since the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck the region.

Many have also chosen not to return, with the population of 90 percent of the 42 disaster-hit municipalities declining compared to their numbers before the disasters.

As of March 1, the disasters had left 15,899 people dead and 2,529 unaccounted for, mostly in the three hardest-hit prefectures, according to the National Police Agency. Nearly a quarter of those who died of illnesses or stress linked to the disasters in those prefectures were people with disabilities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

Another Kyodo survey found that at least 242 residents of public housing in the three prefectures had died alone, revealing the need for developing networks to support elderly residents and prevent them from isolating themselves.

Those 65 yeard old and above are living alone in about 30 percent of households living in public housing.

Last week, the government approved a bill that will extend the life of the Reconstruction Agency, established to oversee rebuilding efforts, until 2031 — a decade longer than initially planned.

But doubts have been cast on whether Japan can adhere to this time frame for dismantling the crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant, which is operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Japan decided in December to delay the removal of spent fuel from the plant’s Nos. 1 and 2 reactors by as much as five years to March 2029.