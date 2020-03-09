Japan GDP slumps more than estimated in sharpest contraction since 2014

Japan’s economy contracted last quarter more than initially estimated, underscoring its vulnerability even before the coronavirus threatened to push the country into recession.

Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 7.1 percent from the previous quarter in the three months through December, as consumers slashed spending after a hike in the sales tax and businesses cut investment the most since the global financial crisis.

For the economy as a whole, it was the sharpest contraction since a previous tax increase in 2014, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday. Analysts projected a 6.6 percent decline. The government’s initial estimate was a 6.3 percent drop.

The coronavirus has snuffed out any hope of an economic rebound early this year following the fourth quarter’s largely tax-triggered slump. The epidemic’s impact has spread from exports and supply chains to something that’s also hitting domestic consumption, the tourism industry and investment.

A growing number of analysts see the economy shrinking more than 2 percent again this quarter, a problem for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who already unveiled a stimulus package late last year. The prime minister is expected Tuesday to give details on new emergency economic measures, but it’s unclear what can be done to stoke growth amid an epidemic that is keeping shoppers home.

“This is turning into a different kind of a tough economic environment,” said economist Masaaki Kanno at Sony Financial Holdings, adding that fear among consumers is now the big hurdle. “I’m not sure if the economy will recover in the second quarter, either.”

The economy’s poor 4Q performance is likely to fuel criticism that Abe didn’t do enough to cushion the economy from the impact of the tax hike. He may need to announce another large spending package, especially if his approval ratings continue to fall.

Continued weakness in the economy also creates a dilemma for the Bank of Japan, which has largely depleted its policy ammunition. The BOJ is likely to consider cutting its overall economic assessment at next week’s policy meeting, people familiar with the matter say.

With the number of domestic coronavirus cases still rising, it’s unclear when the country will get out of emergency-mode and businesses can return to normal.

“With the economy under fresh assault from the coronavirus, a back-to-back contraction appears likely. A recession now on the radar means the government and central bank will be under the gun to step up stimulus,” said Yuki Masujima, a Bloomberg economist.

The economy shrank 1.8 percent from the previous quarter on a nonannualized basis.

Private consumption dropped 2.8 percent, slightly better than economists’ estimate for a 2.9 percent decline. A major typhoon and unseasonably warm winter weather also weighed on spending during the period.

Business investment declined by 4.6 percent, the biggest drop since the first quarter of 2009.

Nominal GDP contracted 1.5 percent, compared with a projected 1.3 percent drop.