Sales tax hike deals Japan economy biggest hit since 2014

Japan’s economy took another battering from a sales tax in the last quarter, contracting by the most in more than five years and fueling recession concerns as the widening coronavirus outbreak hits activity at the start of 2020.

Japan’s gross domestic product shrank at an annualized pace of 6.3 percent from the previous quarter in the three months through December, according to a preliminary estimate by the Cabinet Office released Monday.

Economists surveyed had predicted a fall of 3.8 percent, flagging the adverse impact of a sales tax increase, weak global demand and typhoon disruption.

October’s sales tax increase and supertyphoon heavily weighed on economic activity, cooling consumer spending, business investment and production supply chains. The negative GDP print adds to growing fears that the economy may be slipping into recession.

“There is a good chance of Japan’s economy falling into a recession,” Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said before Monday’s data was released. He flagged the risks of supply chains being affected if the outbreak was prolonged.

The coronavirus is taking a toll on the number of Chinese tourists to Japan and manufacturing activity due to the economy’s close ties with China, prompting some economists to forecast a contraction lasting two quarters.

“Concern over the virus is only intensifying and the mood of self-restraint is going to spread more broadly. I’m becoming downbeat on Japan’s economy,” said Takashi Shiono, an economist at Credit Suisse Group AG. Overall the latest data lays bare the vulnerability of domestic consumption to sales tax hikes, he added.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Bank of Japan had expected a much smaller impact from the tax hike compared with the experience in 2014, when it buckled the economy by more than 7 percent. The tax increase this time was smaller, foods were exempted and Abe’s administration deployed a raft of countermeasures aimed at smoothing out fluctuations in demand.

The figures suggest that some of that confidence was misplaced. Private consumption plunged by an annualized 11 percent in the quarter, as households consumers scaled back their purchases of cars, cosmetics and domestic appliances. In 2014 the hit was 18 percent.

The contraction isn’t expected to trigger additional BOJ action anytime soon. A BOJ executive warned of a sizable GDP drop last week. The bank is likely to emphasize the need for more data to assess underlying trend.

Abe unveiled initial measures to counter the impact of the coronavirus last week, but he is expected to examine the effect of an economic package compiled in December before mulling another large spending spree.

Preliminary GDP figures are often subject to large revisions, with the next estimate due on March 9.

“Looking ahead, corporate production plans suggest a rebound in industrial activity this quarter. But virus-inflicted damage to growth in China — a major trading partner and tourism source for Japan — points to continued weakness,” said Bloomberg economist Yuki Masujima.

On a nonannualized basis, the economy contracted 1.6 percent from the third quarter. Economists predicted a decline of 1 percent.

Business investment fell 3.7 percent, compared with a forecast for a 1.6 percent decline.

Exports fell by 0.1 percent, but a bigger drop in imports helped make the net impact on GDP positive.