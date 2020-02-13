Tokyo taxi driver and Wakayama surgeon test positive for COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Japan on Thursday evening, both unrelated to the quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama.

A 70-year-old taxi driver in Tokyo was diagnosed as having the virus, sources close to the matter said Thursday. The government is investigating how he contracted the pneumonia-causing virus, the sources said.

Separately, a man in his 50s in Wakayama Prefecture also tested positive. According to the prefecture, the man, who works at a hospital as a surgeon, developed signs of pneumonia and has been hospitalized.

The cases, if confirmed, would bring Japan’s domestic total to 31, including those who returned on government charter flights from Wuhan.

The total number of COVID-19 cases from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama bay, which includes 44 new cases reported on Thursday, now stands at 218.