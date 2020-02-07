41 more passengers on quarantined cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

An additional 41 people aboard a quarantined cruise liner off Yokohama have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, the health ministry announced Friday, taking the total to have tested positive aboard the vessel to 61.

The new numbers bring the nationwide total in Japan to 86.

The 41 that had tested positive were out of the remaining 171 cases that needed testing, according to the ministry. Authorities have now tested all 273 suspected cases aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said the decision to make people stay aboard the vessel for 14 days will not change.