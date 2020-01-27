Japan readies charter plane to bring back citizens from virus-hit Wuhan

Japan will dispatch a chartered plane to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, possibly on Tuesday, to bring back citizens who wish to return home amid a deadly outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus, a government official said Monday.

The government plans to have the plane fly multiple times from Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture to Wuhan, as early as possible, pending negotiations with Chinese authorities.

The aircraft may also deliver relief supplies when flying toward the capital of Hubei Province if requested by China, the official said.

All Nippon Airways Co. said last week that it would suspend all flights between Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, and Narita for the rest of January due to the outbreak of the new virus.

Direct flights usually connect Wuhan to around 50 cities in the world, including Tokyo and Osaka.

As of Friday, there were about 710 Japanese registered in the province, according to the Japanese government. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a Diet panel Monday that Tokyo has confirmed some 560 Japanese live in the province.

Honda Motor Co. said Monday it will have some 30 people — its employees and their families who are now in Wuhan — board a government-chartered plane to send them home.

Wuhan is known to have a thriving automobile industry and is home to manufacturing plants belonging to Japanese carmakers Nissan Motor Co. and Honda, as well as France’s Renault SA.

Retailer Aeon Co. and semiconductor device manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd. also decided to have their employees board the chartered plane.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday also revealed a plan to designate pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus as a special infectious disease, with the aim of making it possible to provide urgent treatment to patients using public funds.

The 11 million residents of Wuhan are in virtual lockdown as authorities seek to stop the spread of the virus.